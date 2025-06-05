FIFA Club World Cup Heads to Miami: Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane Ready to Make History

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by FIFA. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Soccer fans in South Florida are in for a once-in-a-lifetime experience as the FIFA Club World Cup arrives in the United States for the first time ever, bringing the world’s top club teams, including Germany’s Bayern Munich, to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Running from June 14 to July 13, the expanded tournament will feature 32 elite club teams competing across 12 U.S. cities, with Miami playing host to several highly anticipated matchups.

Among the international stars heading stateside is Harry Kane, legendary forward and captain of Bayern Munich. For Kane, this tournament is about more than just trophies. It’s about connecting with fans.

“I think it’s going to be great and unique,” said Kane. “We know Bayern Munich has fans all over the world, including plenty in America. So this is a chance for them to see us live in a competitive environment. For many of them, it might be a once-in-a-lifetime experience, since not all fans are able to travel to Germany or Europe to watch us play.”

Bayern Munich, already one of the most decorated clubs in the world, enters the tournament with a clear goal: win it all. “We’re one of the best teams in the world, without a doubt—so every tournament we enter, the goal is to win,” Kane added.

Whether you're a longtime football fanatic or new to the global game, the FIFA Club World Cup promises unforgettable moments with the biggest names in soccer.