Fight back at hearing loss with new technology

Hearing loss has been shown to affect nearly every dimension of human life, including physical, emotional, and mental health. There over 28 million Americans each year diagnosed with hearing loss, and U.S. World champion and Olympic kayaker, Eric Jackson is one of them.

When he was just 2 years old, Jackson had Scarlet Fever. He knew he had hearing loss on his first day of school when he had to push his desk all the way up to the teacher's in order to hear clearly. He completed school this way all the way through college before finding a solution.

His grandmother got him some hearing aids, but the technology just wasn't there yet. The sound was off, they weren't comfortable to wear, and they ultimately turned him off to using them again.

"It's only in the last couple of years that hearing aids have really gotten to the point where the technology provides the experience that's actually enjoyable," he says.

Now with his Resound One hearing aids, he says he can fall asleep with them because of how comfortable they are. He can even connect them to his phone and drown out background noise to have a conversation or listen to music.

If you want, you can head to Resound.com to complete a hearing loss screening right from the comfort of your home. Jackson says your next step should be to make an appointment with an audiologist. If you get the chance to get a device like the Resound One's, it'll be a mind-blowing experience, he says.