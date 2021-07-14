Watch
Fighting food insecurity with technology

Posted at 4:16 PM, Jul 14, 2021
2021-07-14

How is technological innovation being used by nonprofits to solve impossible problems? We are about to find out. Joining to share their experiences are Mick Ebeling, the founder of Not Impossible Foundation and Labs, and Stacy Simpson, global leader of corporate responsibility for Genpact.

There are 50 million people in the country who struggle with food insecurity, says Ebeling. Now, he and his team have created a text-based solution that allows people to walk into a restaurant or grocery store and grab a pre-paid meal.

"They don't just walk out with the meal, they also walk out with their dignity, because when they're claiming that meal, they're not identified as someone who's food insecure, they're just identified like you and me," he says.

Food insecurity is also a data issue, says Simpson. This advance in technology allows for a connection between those who are in need and those who are able to help.

"We solve really complex, massive issues for businesses every day leveraging digital technology," she says. "We're going to apply that same innovation to help Not Impossible."

Genpact is creating a network of donors, those in need, grocery stores, restaurants, and more, to make sure everyone who wants to help can, and those who need the help can find it. Donors will also be able to see the impact of their donation, which often leads to them donating more.

If you'd like to get involved, you can click here

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

