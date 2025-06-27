Fighting for a Cure: The Walk to End Alzheimer’s Returns to South Florida

With Florida ranking second in the nation for the number of residents living with Alzheimer’s, the need for awareness, support, and research has never been greater. That’s why Inside South Florida welcomed Denise Dixon, Development Director of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Broward, and Dr. Jason Heller, Senior Executive Director at Coastal Wealth, to discuss this devastating disease and how the community can take action.

“Alzheimer’s is not a normal sign of aging,” said Dixon. “It’s a progressive brain disease that affects thinking, memory, and behavior.”

Unlike general forgetfulness, like misplacing your keys, Alzheimer’s involves forgetting you have keys at all. The disease can be subtle in its early stages but grows steadily worse over time, making early detection and support essential.

Dr. Heller shared a sobering reality: “Florida has the second highest number of individuals living with Alzheimer’s in the country. Specifically Broward and Miami-Dade counties consistently rank among the top two counties nationwide for the number of residents affected by the disease.”

With nearly 50% of Americans having a personal connection to the disease, it’s not just a public health issue, it’s deeply personal. Heller himself has lost both his father and grandmother to Alzheimer’s. “It’s a brutal disease. I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy,” he said.

The Alzheimer’s Association hosts more than 600 Walk to End Alzheimer’s events nationwide, making it the largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s support and research. The walk is more than just a fundraiser, it’s a visible show of community solidarity and hope.

“We’re investing in research, we’re providing programs and services, and we just want people to know that there is a community for them,” said Dixon.

South Florida Walk Dates

Miami-Dade County : November 15 at LoanDepot Park

: at LoanDepot Park Broward County: December 6 at Nova Southeastern University