Fill your Saturday night with laughs from game show “Would I Lie To You?”

Posted at 4:35 PM, Apr 20, 2022
If you’re looking for a new game show to watch, WSFL-TV has you covered. “Would I Lie to You?,” hosted by, Asif Maanvi, is based on the original hit British series of the same name and will have you and the family laughing the whole time. Maanvi joined the show to give us more details.

“I was a fan of the original, I watched it and I loved it,” says Maanvi. “As an Indian person, I wanted to steal something from the British. And this felt like the best thing to steal.”

Joined by a stellar cast of celebrity guests including Brooke Shields and Amber Ruffin, the hilarious comedy panel elevates the art of lying.

According to Maanvi, one of the most challenging parts when filming is keeping the show on track. Fisher Stevens encapsulated that when he was a guest on the show.

“He told the story about going to Aspen on a balloon ride,” says Maanvi. “And it ended up with him and Chad Lowe and a bunch of orphans and it was all like in a balloon flying over out and the story was so outrageous. And it just went on for like 20 minutes.”

You can catch “Would I Lie To You?,” Saturdays at 8:30pm on WSFL-TV.

