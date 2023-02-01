Financial Health Checkup with Capital One

Making better financial decisions in 2023 can help you meet your goals in 2024. Capital One’s VP of Financial Health, Inclusion and Liquidity, Adam Davis, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to improve your financial health.

“One great way to do that is to assess any unnecessary fees that you might be paying and then figuring out if there's a way to save on those fees,” says Davis.

Taking proactive steps to safeguard your money can help you achieve your objectives.

“If you have extra money that might be coming in, have a plan on how you're going to save and budget to pay yourself first to help you towards your goals,” says Davis. “Scheduling automated transfers between your accounts is another way to help towards those goals.”

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Capital One.