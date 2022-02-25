Financial literacy is the first step in having good financial habits

Financial literacy is the basis of having good healthy financial habits. Minorities are disproportionately affected by downturns in the economy and debt. WSFL-TV Trusted Advisor Chad Van Horn, of Van Horn Law Group, is offering financial education to help people get out of these positions

Minorities are more likely to face debt regarding hard money lenders and high-interest rates on loans. Chad recommends getting a mentor to help you understand how to develop good financial habits. You can model your own money decisions after theirs.

Chad also helps teach kids in Big Brothers Big Sisters how to form good money-saving and spending habits. Being able to have these good habits instilled at a young age lets kids start saving earlier so they can build themselves up by the time they're teens.