Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Financial maven empowers women with bold initiative

Posted at 6:30 PM, May 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-22 18:30:18-04

Finance Expert, Marsha Barnes, joined Inside South Florida to discuss a new initiative aimed at empowering women financially.

“The program starts by providing one million young women access to in-depth financial courses and training resources developed by highly renowned female financial experts,” says Barnes. “Knowing it's important for young women to have mentors that look like them, Secret has put together an amazing group of experts to help young women navigate their path to financial wellness.”

For more information, visit Secret.com/MoneyMoves

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Secret.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com