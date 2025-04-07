Financial Wisdom for Tax Season: Patrice Washington Shares Her Top Tips

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by H&R Block and Epson. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Financial expert and Redefining Wealth podcast host Patrice Washington joined Inside South Florida with a wealth of advice for making it through tax season—stress-free and smarter than ever. As April approaches and Financial Literacy Awareness Month kicks off, she reminded viewers that knowledge and organization—not panic—are the best tools for success.

While the U.S. tax code can be dizzying for most, Patrice insists that surviving tax season isn’t about memorizing rules—it’s about understanding your own financial situation.

“Some people can file by themselves, but I always say—it’s easier when you consult a professional,” she shared.

Whether you prefer to file on your own or want expert guidance, H&R Block makes it easy. Patrice highlighted their:



AI Tax Assist for accurate, guided DIY filing

Experienced tax pros available in person or virtually

Free Second Look Review to catch missed credits or deductions from up to three years back

To explore your options, visithrblock.com.

Lost in a sea of receipts? Patrice recommends Rapid Receipt from Epson, a tool designed to turn stacks of paperwork into smart, digital data. Powered by ScanSmart AI, it quickly organizes and exports information to your favorite tax platforms—minimizing errors and maximizing efficiency.

“If you feel scattered with the paperwork and you've got tons of receipts, this is for you,” Patrice said.

With the average tax refund around $3,300, Patrice introduced her tried-and-true 40/40/20 Method:



40% to reduce debt

40% to boost savings

20% for personal development (think: a course, book, or conference that aligns with your goals)

“If you have a vision for your life, it is time for you to invest in yourself,” she reminded us. “Your personal finances will only grow when you continue to grow as a person.”

For more smart tips and inspiration, visittipsontv.com or join Patrice live in the Redefining Wealth app.