Find a new career in massage therapy

Posted at 1:46 PM, May 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-13 13:46:32-04

If you're looking for post-pandemic work or know someone who is, how about giving massage therapy a chance? The Hollywood Institute is offering a course to help you kick start your new career.

Tabitha Van Rooyen, a massage therapist instructor at the institute, says massage therapy promotes healthy soft tissues in the body and general well-being. In the classes, several different forms of massage are taught, including sports massage, trigger points, and Swedish deep-tissue.

"The great thing about massage therapy is that it's flexible," says Rooyen. "You can stay within massage therapy, you can create your own practice, you can work for a spa, chiropractor, physical therapist, or it can be a stepping ground for something else."

If you want to get started, it's as easy as calling. You can call the Hollywood Institute at 1-800-TRAIN-ME, or visit their website at https://www.hi.edu/.

