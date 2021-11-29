Watch
Find all the vitamins and supplements to support your health at Pill Box Pharmacy and Medical Supply

Posted at 6:58 PM, Nov 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-29 18:58:50-05

Giving your body a boost is essential, and you can find the supplements and vitamins to help you do that at Pill Box Pharmacy and Medical Supply. Shoppers can find everything they need at any of the four locations.

Steve Pressmen, founder and owner, says the stores proudly carry high quality supplements and vitamins. Steve takes vitamins and supplements himself and is happy to help you find what will benefit you when you come in. When you join the loyalty club and mention you saw their segment on Inside South Florida, you'll also get a $5 off coupon.

Dr. Angela Pressmen says supplements help restore nutrients and vitamins you may be lacking. Since we live in such a fast-paced world, we might be skipping meals or lacking sleep, which can make us feel weak or sick. You can have a consultation at a Pill Box Pharmacy and get a recommended vitamin and supplement regimen. Head to their website to find the nearest location to you!

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

