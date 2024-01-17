Find Inner Peace with Stephanie Robilio's New Book: 'Unpack Your Bags

In a recent interview with Inside South Florida, Stephanie Robilio, Chief Clinical Director of Agape Treatment Center, delved into the essence of her new self-help book, "Unpack Your Bags." The book aims to guide individuals towards inner peace by identifying and releasing emotional weight from past experiences.

“The idea of this book is to help you identify any emotional weight that you've been carrying from past life experiences and past traumas,” explained Robilio. “Within this book, I offer 11 practical tools to help you navigate your way through releasing that old weight, enabling you to embark on the path towards inner peace and living your most fulfilling, healthiest, happiest life.”

Having faced personal struggles, Robilio draws from her own experiences to connect with readers. She emphasizes the transformative power of commitment and the ongoing journey of healing.

“We don't change by chance. I believe that strongly. We change by making the commitment to do the work. And the moment we do the work, healing is available every single day. But it's something that you have to take a step of action to get there,” she says.

The book is currently available on Amazon and Kindle. A special free downloadable copy will be available Thursday through Sunday of this week.

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Agape Treatment Center.