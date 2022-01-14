Find more ways to spend time with your kids

After spending so much time together during the holidays you might be missing your kids a little extra as they return to school. Super mom Siri Daly has teamed up with Juicy Juice to create easy recipes you can make with your kids while making memories.

Staying connected with your little ones can be as easy as prioritizing family dinners. Let the kids set the table and choose where everyone sits to make sure they feel involved. Playing a fun game like Telephone can make the dinner a little more exciting than usual, while keeping everyone in the moment.

If you're a parent dealing with picky eaters, remember their pallets are always changing. Siri recommends not giving up on foods and trying them again in new ways. You can enter for a chance to win her new cookbook "Siriously Delicious," and $100 gift card for groceries by clicking here. Some of the recipes she likes to make with her kids include smoothie bowls, granola bars, and Popsicles!

