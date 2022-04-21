Find new ways to help the planet with Terra Wellington’s new book

Earth day is the perfect time to reflect on how to take care of the planet and author Terra Wellington does just that in her new book, “The Mom's Guide to Growing Your Family Green: Saving the Earth Begins at Home.”

“The theme for this year is to invest in our planet,” says Wellington.

Wellington also gives us ideas on how we can better our planet right here in our community.

“One thing you can do is to plant trees in your own neighborhood,” says Wellington. “This helps to lower temperatures especially as we go into the summer months. Also, it helps you to filter pollutants and reduces the co2 in the air.”

One of the main goals this earth day is to reduce our carbon footprint, Wellington explains how we can make that happen.

“Biking can immediately bring your emissions down to zero,” says Wellington. “When you do that you don't have to fill up anything with gas and you can get exercise at the same time as well.”

You can purchase her book on Amazon.com

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by Terra Wellington