Find out the most popular halloween treats for 2022

It is trick or treat season and with halloween around the corner The National Confectioners Association’s Spokesperson, Carly Schildhaus, joined Inside South Florida to share the most popular halloween treats for 2022.

“Chocolate and candy have this unique ability to brighten spirits and lighten moods and enhance occasions,” says Schildhaus. “All of these different activities that get people really excited about during the Halloween season can certainly be enhanced by chocolate and candy.”

The National Confectioners Association has done the hard research and found the most fancied treats this season.

“We can tell you exactly what treats will delight trick or treaters coming to your home. First is chocolate, which is a popular favorite and classic throughout the year and is very popular around the Halloween season,” says Schildhaus. “Coming in at number two and is kind of controversial is candy corn. Then coming in at number three is gummy candy.”

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by The National Confectioners Association.