Find some of your favorite local eats at Alton Food Hall

Alton Food Hall is the newest food concept to debut in the heart of Alton Road in Miami Beach.

With over 17 vendors, the eatery holds some of the city's top food purveyors.

This food hall is your one stop shop where you can order a variety of eats you can order Shimuja, a Japanese eatery, Tacos and Tattoos which is Mexican and Fatto Bene which is Italian.

"We have so many options for people who want to try different things across different pallets and different countries. One of our great and successful operators that we have is Tacos and Tattoos. They're actually very local. They started off in Kendall. They were very successful there and now they've moved their operation here. One of my favorite dishes from them is their fried cheese tacos. They're delicious," says William Martinez, Operations Manager for Alton Food Hall.

Manager of Tacos and Tattoos, Gianni Gonzalez is glad to be a part of the food hall.

"It's great to be in the beach locations. We get a lot of tourists and a lot of people coming around here so it spreads our name out more and more," says Gonzalez.

The Mexican fusion eatery serves up scrumptious pork belly tacos, crunchy Queso Frito tacos, and a mountain of nachos. If you're not up for some Mexican food, you can enjoy from other delicacies the eatery has to offer.

No matter what time of the day you can luxuriate in all the eats the food hall has to offer.

"The experience doesn't only have to cater to just your lunch or your dinner. You could come in, you can pick up your lunch, you can pick up your dinner, but you can also grab some ice cream or grab a dessert. And if you want to have a drink, you can have a cocktail at our local bar Airmail," says Gonzalez.

The next time you find yourself in South Beach, step into Alton Food Hall where you'll find local eats from places you typically wouldn't get.

"We really try to search out some of our most local vendors in Miami and bring them under one umbrella. So that everybody around the world who are traveling here to Miami Beach can taste and experience all of Miami in one location," says Gonzalez.

If you want to find more information or find their live music programming you can go here

