Find someone special to spend this year with

Posted at 1:19 PM, Jan 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-13 13:19:20-05

"Cuffing season” may be coming to end but that doesn’t mean your search for someone special should too. Expert matchmaker with Three Day Rule, Devyn Simone is back with us this morning to show us how to conquer the dating scene in 2022.

She says whether you're in a relationship or just entering the water, it's time to add something fresh to your love life. As always, virtual dating is extremely popular, but there are other options like getting a matchmaker. Matchmakers can see things in partners you may have missed, giving you a clearer picture of who you're going out on a date with.

Plan dates around communication and getting to know each other. Devyn suggests some games to get you talking and tackle those topics you might not have asked otherwise.

Devyn can help you find your perfect match. Get started by clicking here.

