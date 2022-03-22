Find the best care for your loved ones with the Florida PACE Program

It’s never easy to find assisted living for your loved ones, but Florida PACE Centers are here to help. Executive Vice President Steve Hess told us how the PACE program can benefit all who qualify.

Hess says PACE is a health plan that is designed for providing services to those with multiple chronic conditions. It helps people stay in their homes instead of being put into institutions, while still getting proper care for their ailments.

“Eligibility requirements for PACE is for individuals that are ages 55 years or older, who live in the community, but meet the state’s level of criteria for a nursing home level of care.” Says Hess. “When someone enrolls in the PACE program, we provide all of their care, anything that you can think of that would normally be covered by Medicare or Medicaid.”

To learn more about the PACE program, visit FloridaPACECenters.org.

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Florida PACE Centers.