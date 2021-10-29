Find the best of health and wellness at the Seed Food and Wine Festival in Miami

Watch
The SEED Food and Wine Festival has been the premier plant-based food, wine, and wellness festival in the country since 2014. It's back for its 7th year and they're inviting you to experience the very best in conscious, sustainable, plant-based living and wellness.

John Lewis, a long-time supporter, and entrepreneur with SEED Food Festival says it's the largest, most exciting vegan food festival. He says even if you're not vegan or vegetarian, you'll find the best food and have a good time.

There will even be a Burger Battle featuring chefs from all over the world competing to bring you the best vegan burger. There will also be a summit with different speakers, including Lewis.

If you want to try new foods and have a great time, go to SeedFoodandWine.Com and use promo code insidesfl to get 15% off your ticket!!

