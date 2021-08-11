Find the home of your dreams with Luxury Homes by Patty Da Silva

If you’re looking for a home and don’t know where to begin, we've got you covered. WSFL's newest Trusted Advisors are the husband and wife team at Luxury Homes by Patty Da Silva. They shed some light on how you can get your offer accepted in this competitive South Florida market and step into your dream home.

Patty Da Silva and Chris Green represent the most exclusive properties in South Florida. Their market knowledge and work together have made them unparalleled in the South Florida real estate industry. Whether you're looking to buy or sell, the couple has helpful tips for everyone.

"I think a lot of the time the buyers are not properly prepared," says Patty. "They see a home they like, they call an agent, and then they're going to go see the house and make an offer."

Seeing a home without getting preapproved can lead to disappointment. On the seller's side, making sure the home is ready for viewings and ready to be sold. Price and presentation are what get homes sold.

Chris adds making sure you have an agent you've vetted and you're sure is ready to help through the entire process is crucial to getting into the home of your dreams. Offering higher than the appraisal for a home you're really interested in is a sure-fire way to get you noticed by the seller, and increase your chances of closing on that property.

Don't be afraid to send a letter saying why you love the home, and why you'd love to live there. Patty and Chris say they've gotten tons of "love letters" with pictures and stories of who is going to be living in this home.

"The trick with the letter, it has to be for that home, you can't have a generic letter, the sellers know right away that it's a generic letter," says Patty. "It has to mention that house, the part about your family can be the same on every letter, you want to tell the seller what about that home made you fall in love with it."

Note this is good for owner-occupied homes, not vacant ones.

