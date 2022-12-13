Find the perfect jewelry selections for that special someone

Gifting jewelry to that special someone is always in season. Beauty & Lifestyle Expert Journalist, Anna De Souza, joined Inside South Florida to share the value of buying precious stones and metals.

“The new Love Entwined Collection from Kay features a signature centered diamond and interlinking design that represents your hearts forever intertwined by love,” says De Souza. “Jared’s Shy Creation Diamond Ring is a super modern way to symbolize the interwoven fabric of your love with fashion forward stacked bands. Zales’ You're The One Collection features pieces with stunning center stones to represent and celebrate that one person who's your everything.”

If you’re considering buying a new family heirloom to pass down to the next generation, gold is a metal that can span time.

“The Italian Brilliance Collection by Kay features a really innovative gold cutting technique that gives each piece a sparkly multifaceted look,” says De Souza.

Classic jewels are never out-of-date. Upgrade your loved one’s jewelry collection with timeless pieces that will surpass trends.

“I love that you can get an incredible value with lab created diamonds by Kay,” says De Souza. “The Citizen Eco Drive Crystal Accent Watch and Link Bracelet Set from Zales has technology that harnesses light, so it never needs a new battery.”

If you’re considering popping the question, the magic and wonder that enchants December makes it the perfect time.

“Jared’s Pnina Tornai One Series features rings that are all accented with her signature 14 Karat Gold Rose Cuff,” says De Souza. “Zales’ Vera Wang Love Collection extended this year to include engagement rings that feature a special center cut stone with 101 facets. Kay’s Monique Lhuillier Bliss Collection carries engagement rings and bands inspired by those delicate floral details of her dress collection.”

For more information, visit Jared.com, Kay.com and Zales.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Signet Jewelers.