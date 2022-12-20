Find the Right Mortgage in the South Florida Real Estate Market

With the ever-changing real estate market in South Florida it’s more important than ever to go with a mortgage company that gives you a variety of options. Chris Groves, CEO of Groves Capital, joined Inside South Florida to share how they can provide the easiest path to home ownership.

“I really focus my entire life around my business. It's just where everyone wants to stop to go a little above and beyond,” says Groves. “That really stems from customer service, putting your best foot forward, and really pushing past the barriers that most people will stop at.”

Despite the fluctuating market, it remains important to take a good deal when you find one.

“I would tell people don't pay attention to the news as much because it's really more of a something to spread fear as far as what's going on in the market,” says Groves. “Remember, that's not going to be your mortgage forever, it is your temporary fix until the market has an adjustment.”

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by VIP Media Solutions