Find the top toy for kids this year

Discovering a toy that balances the desires of kids and the needs of parents can evolve yearly. Lifestyle Expert, Lilliana Vazquez, joined Inside South Florida to share the best toys for kids this holiday season.

“Cocomelon is the number one most-watched children's brand globally, and now there are amazing toys that you can add to your holiday list,” says Vazquez. “Boo Boo JJ tells your little one that he has a boo-boo, and then they're able to fix it. Cocomelon teaches numbers, letters in nursery rhymes, and social and emotional lessons.”

The hottest toy this year is Cocomelon’s Ultimate Adventure Learning Bus.

“It actually won the 2022 Toy of the Year award.” says Vazquez. “There are so many ways for your child to learn and play with this.”

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by PREMIERETV.