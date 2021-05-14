Find your future in Hollywood, FL

Watch
Posted at 12:03 PM, May 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-14 12:03:11-04

Whether you enjoy the historic views of Downtown Hollywood or the upbeat fun or Hollywood Beach, the city of Hollywood has something for everyone.

The city has been noted as one of the best beaches for families. With fun hotels such as Margaritaville and countless restaurants along the Broadwalk, you can bring the whole family for a day of fun in the sun.

There are several new developments going up, especially around Young Circle. Even the Hollywood Bread Building is getting an update.

If you're planning on visiting or making a move to this beautiful city, you can learn more about it at http://www.hollywoodfl.org/

