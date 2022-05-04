Find your last-minute Mother’s Day gift with Beauty and Lifestyle expert, Milly Almodovar

Mother’s Day is only a couple of days away so for those who still haven't gotten their gifts yet, Beauty and Lifestyle Expert, Milly Almodovar, joined us to share some great presents for mom.

For those busy moms, Dr. Paw Paw’s Tinted Soothing Balm is a great choice. “It's a tinted multitasking balm that can be used for both lips and cheeks creating gorgeous looks in seconds,” says Almodovar. “They're also buildable so mom can go from sheer to a bold look.” It’s available at Ulta.com.

The Redken’s New Acidic Bonding Concentrate Intensive Treatment will give mom a spa-like experience in her own home. “The acidic bonding concentrate is a rinse-out pre-shampoo treatment that strengthens and repairs weak hair bonds formulated with citric acid and bonding care complex,” says Almodovar. You can find it at Redken.com, Amazon.com, and Ulta.com.

To keep mom feeling fresh, Secret Weightless Dry Spray is a great option. “It provides 48 hours of sweat and odor protection and goes on with an instantly dry feel,” says Almodovar. You can find it at any mass retailer near you.

Instead of chocolates, Nutella is a great gift for moms with a sweet tooth. “Nutella brings parents and children together through the simple joy of its creamy hazelnut spread to make unforgettable memories,” says Almodovar. Visit nutella.com for inspiration on a delicious Mother’s Day breakfast.

To make a fashion statement, JCPenney Fashion and Accessories have many styles to choose from. You can visit either JCP.com or your closest JCPenney store.

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by JMM Consulting