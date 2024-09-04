Find Your New Furry Friend at the Humane Society of Broward County

If you're looking to add a furry friend to your family, the Humane Society of Broward County has many homeless pets waiting for their forever homes. This week, we met Cherie Wachter and her adorable companion, Brody, on Inside South Florida.

Brody is a six-year-old Bichon Frise weighing about 16 pounds. He recently arrived at the Humane Society and is still getting used to his new surroundings after being separated from his family. Despite his initial anxiety, Brody has a loving personality and is looking for a new home where he can feel safe and loved again.

During the segment, Cherie emphasized the importance of microchipping pets and keeping their information up to date. "When you adopt from the Humane Society of Broward County, all the pets are microchipped," she explained. A microchip, which is about the size of a grain of rice, is inserted between the shoulder blades of a cat, dog, or even a bunny rabbit. This tiny chip contains a unique number linked to your contact information, making it easier to reunite lost pets with their owners.

However, Cherie pointed out a common issue: "It's important to ensure that the chip is registered with your current contact information. Otherwise, it’s just a number and won't help us reconnect you with your lost pet." She shared that the Humane Society often receives stray dogs with microchips that aren't registered, making it challenging to find their owners.

Brody’s previous family had to give him up because they were moving and couldn’t take him along. They provided a great profile for Brody, noting that he's good with kids and other animals. However, due to his recent changes, he’s understandably anxious. Cherie suggests that anyone interested in adopting Brody should be prepared to give him some time to adjust to his new environment.

"Brody is well-groomed and will need regular grooming to keep him looking his best," Cherie added. For families with allergies, Brody could be a good match because his fur is more like hair, which is often better tolerated by those sensitive to pet dander.

If Brody sounds like the perfect addition to your family, or if you’re interested in adopting another pet, the Humane Society of Broward County has many animals looking for their forever homes. They have a variety of pets, including big dogs, puppies, cats, bunny rabbits, and even pet rats.

To learn more about adoption or other services like vaccinations and microchipping, visit the Humane Society's website at humanebroward.com. The adoption kennels are open daily from 11 am, and the vaccine and microchipping clinic operates Monday through Saturday from 8:30 am, with no appointment necessary.

So, if you’re ready to welcome a new pet into your home, head over to the Humane Society of Broward County and make a difference in a homeless pet’s life today.