Find Your Perfect Furry Friend at the Humane Society of Broward County

If you're on the lookout for a furry companion to add to your family, look no further than the Humane Society of Broward County. In a recent interview for Inside South Florida, Cherie Wachter, VP of Marketing at the Humane Society highlighted why their organization is the ideal place to find your next pet.

The adoption process at the Humane Society is straightforward and accessible. The adoption department is open every day at 11 o'clock, and prospective adopters can start by filling out a pre-adoption application on the organization’s website. "Bring the whole family in," Cherie advises, emphasizing the importance of ensuring that everyone is on board with the decision. With a variety of pets available, including dogs, cats, rabbits, and guinea pigs, there's something for everyone, and the selection changes daily.

While the Humane Society encourages adoption, they also stress the importance of responsible pet ownership. Prospective pet owners are encouraged to educate themselves about the commitment involved in caring for a pet before visiting the shelter. "Having a pet is a huge commitment," Cherie emphasizes. "It's not just while the kids are out of school, it shouldn’t be a gift for somebody. A pet is a lifetime commitment."

In addition to adoption services, the Humane Society offers a range of community events and educational programs. Low-cost vaccine and microchip clinics are available six days a week, providing essential services to pet owners. The organization also offers online puppy basics classes and dog obedience classes via Zoom, making it easy for pet owners to access training resources. Furthermore, the Humane Society is actively involved in the community, conducting educational presentations at schools and providing animal-assisted therapy visits to nursing homes and hospitals.

Addressing common concerns about pet care, the Humane Society offers resources and services to help pet owners navigate challenges such as training and vaccinations. Puppy preschool classes and dog obedience classes are available for those seeking professional guidance, while informative handouts and videos on the organization's website offer valuable tips for pet training and care.

When it comes to vaccinations, the Humane Society emphasizes their importance in protecting pets against infectious diseases. Through their low-cost vaccination clinic, pet owners can access affordable vaccination packages to safeguard their furry friends' health.

For those interested in starting the journey of adopting, visit the Humane Society of Broward County’s website, HumaneBroward.com.