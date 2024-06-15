Finding Forever Homes: Meet Toby from the Humane Society of Broward County

It’s time to spotlight some furry friends from the Humane Society of Broward County, and Kaitlin Pechin joined Inside South Florida, who brought along an adorable puppy named Toby.

"Toby is an 11-week-old… Beagle mix, and is at the shelter with his brother Cooper," Kaitlin shared. "We have so many puppies at the shelter right now, ranging from 10 weeks to a year old. It's just important to realize if you want to bring a puppy into your life and your family, that they are a lot of responsibility." Puppies, as Kaitlin explained, require a lot of time, money, and energy, and they grow into their unique personalities over time. "It's a 10 to 15-year commitment," she emphasized.

When it comes to training, Kaitlin noted that Toby, like most puppies, is not yet potty trained. "It’s going to take patience and obedience [training]," she said. "We offer obedience training for both puppies and adult dogs at the shelter, and all the information is available on the website."

In addition to training, the Humane Society of Broward County ensures that all animals are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and receive preliminary vaccinations before they go to their new homes. "We have an amazing veterinary staff on the property that take care and make sure that all of the animals are at their highest well-being before they go home," Kaitlin mentioned.

For those interested in adopting Toby, Kaitlin highlighted some key characteristics of Beagles. "Beagles have a lot of energy; they are sporting and hunting dogs. You need to have the time and energy to [keep them active], especially when they are puppies."

The adoption process is straightforward. Kaitlin explained, "It's as simple as going to our website and filling out the pre-adoption application. We adopt in-state and to all of the United States."

Kaitlin also shared the many benefits of having a pet. "The biggest benefit is the unconditional love you feel from an animal… You are giving them a beautiful second chance and an opportunity to have such a wonderful life… And they will show you that same equivalent of love."

For more information or to start the adoption process, you can visit the Humane Society of Broward County's website at humanebroward.com. The shelter is open seven days a week from 11 AM to 6 PM, with no appointment required. You can meet Toby and many other wonderful animals looking for their forever homes.