Finding Freedom Through Personal Empowerment with Dana Sardano

In a world where information overload has become the norm, filtering what truly matters is an essential skill. Author Dana Sardano, known for her 10 Recs Trilogy, joined Inside South Florida to discuss how we can find personal empowerment amidst the chaos. With a fresh perspective on navigating modern life, she offers practical advice on reclaiming control over our emotions, responses, and overall mindset.

When asked how people can filter the overwhelming amount of information coming at them daily, Sardano suggests that self-awareness is key. Instead of allowing triggers to dictate emotions, she encourages people to pause and ask themselves why they feel a certain way. “I don’t think we’re doing that,” she explains. “I think we’re getting triggered, it’s all coming at us, but we’re not really looking inward and asking, ‘Why does this trigger me? What is this telling me about myself?’” By identifying personal triggers and questioning their source, individuals can gain a better understanding of their emotional responses and take steps toward personal growth.

For those seeking to unplug without completely disconnecting, Sardano emphasizes the balance between awareness and self-preservation. She acknowledges that some may view stepping away from the news cycle as irresponsible, but she sees it differently. “By removing myself from things that don’t matter to me in my immediate circumstances and handling my business—what really matters to me in my life—I can then be aware of what’s going on in the world without being triggered.” She stresses that it’s possible to stay informed without being emotionally overwhelmed, allowing for a grounded and healthy response to external events.

Sardano expands on these ideas in her book, 10 Recommandments for Personal Empowerment, where she lays out ten key principles to help individuals reclaim their strength and agency. One of the most important lessons, she shares, is “I shall not claim victimhood.” She explains that shifting from a victim mentality to a place of personal responsibility is crucial for growth. “If there's something about me that believes that I'm a victim, that's why I see the world the way I see it. So if I don't claim victimhood and I realize that it's my response to what's going on around me, then I walk to a place of becoming more empowered.” Her book walks readers through this transformation, offering concrete steps to break free from toxic cycles and limiting beliefs.

In addition to 10 Recs for Personal Empowerment, Sardano is gearing up to release Beyond the Ten: Decoding the Woo-Woo, which explores the spiritual side of personal empowerment. She describes it as a guide to understanding the “magic” that surrounds us when we begin to truly embrace our own power. Set for release on March 15, this book offers practical techniques for looking inward, finding peace in chaos, and ultimately living with greater freedom. “I’m a retired educator, so I’m teaching you how to look within, how to find that key peace in the chaos, and how to have freedom,” she explains.

For those eager to learn more, Sardano’s books and other self-empowerment resources can be found atphenom-publishing.com.