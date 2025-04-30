Finding Purpose in the Pause: Pastor DawnCheré Wilkerson Releases Powerful New Book, Slow Burn

Pastor, speaker, and now author, DawnCheré Wilkerson joined Inside South Florida to share the heart behind her debut book Slow Burn: The Work and Wonder of the Wait—a deeply personal and spiritual guide for anyone navigating life’s long seasons of uncertainty.

Reflecting on her eight-year journey through infertility, Wilkerson explained how the process taught her that waiting isn’t a temporary detour—it’s part of life. “As soon as we get the thing we’re praying for, we’re waiting on something else,” she said. Slow Burn is her answer to the question: How do we live well in the wait?

The book is more than a memoir. It’s a source of encouragement for readers learning to trust God even when prayers feel unanswered. “There really is peace in the wait,” Wilkerson said. “Even the tears that fall down my face—He counts every one, and they can be seeds that reap a harvest of joy.”

Whether readers are waiting for healing, a relationship, a breakthrough, or clarity, Wilkerson offers spiritual tools and honest reflections to help them persevere with faith and purpose. “Don’t isolate,” she encouraged. “Let people surround you in your pain so they can celebrate you on the other side.”

Slow Burn: The Work and Wonder of the Wait is available now wherever books are sold, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Books & Books. The audiobook, read by Wilkerson herself, is also available.

