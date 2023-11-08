Finding Support for Holiday Depression and Addiction with Zinnia Health

The holidays can be a stressful time for many, especially for those dealing with loneliness and depression. Zinnia Health Medical Director, Dr. David Hu, alongside, Zinnia Health Clinical Director, Wendi Rabucha, joined Inside South Florida to discuss coping strategies and the services available to support you during this time.

“Everybody goes through a progression in different ways,” says Dr. Rabucha. “With some it might be that they're, you know, seeing that it's beginning to impact their day to day living. With some they begin to isolate, to withdraw, they start to not call friends, family. So, it really depends upon the individual, because everybody's use of alcohol and or drugs is a progression.”

Zinnia Health is committed to offering a wide range of treatment programs and resources that ensure the delivery of high-quality care.

“One of the ways that we find successes is that our treatment programs are quite medically involved,” says Dr. Hu. “I think that recovery should also involve, you know, health care from healthcare professionals. And I think that, as part of that, you know, coming into a treatment program, you may be experiencing withdrawal symptoms from your substances, you might require medications for the withdrawals. But after withdrawals are done after the detox is done, I think that there is a role for medications to play. Even in the residential treatment program that you participate in. I think that there are maybe antidepressant medications that need to be employed in order to treat some of the underlying depression and anxiety that was feeding into the addiction.”

For more information, visit ZinniaHealth.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Zinnia Health.