Finding the Perfect Wine for Your Ideal Date Night

Picking the perfect wine for a date night can feel like a daunting task, whether at a restaurant or the grocery store. But Inside South Florida sat down with wine expert Daniela Garrido to break it down, offering recommendations based on different types of ideal dates and pairing them with the perfect bottle.

For a Beachside Picnic: Just Enough Wines

If your ideal date involves a picnic by the water, then Just Enough Wines is the go-to choice. These canned wines are perfect for beach outings since they eliminate the hassle of bringing glass bottles. The Essential Set features six best-selling varietals produced in California, including Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Red Blends, so there's something for everyone.

For the Wellness Couple: Aviva Wines

For couples who love an active date, such as running a 5K or hiking together, Aviva Wines is a great choice. These wines emphasize transparency in ingredients—listing only two ingredients per bottle, a rarity in the wine industry.

The Aviva Rosé, made with Sangiovese grapes, is a light, refreshing option with minimal additives, making it a cleaner, hangover-free choice.

For the Classic Steak Dinner: Luigi Bosca Malbec

A steak dinner is a go-to Valentine’s Day date night, but instead of the usual Cabernet Sauvignon, Garrido recommends Malbec.

The Luigi Bosca Malbec, produced in Argentina for over 120 years, is a rich, flavorful alternative. It’s available at Las Vacas Gordas and El Carajo Restaurant, making it a great local option for a romantic evening out.

More Wine Pairing Tips

For those looking to explore more wine pairing recommendations, Garrido shares detailed guides and recommendations on her blog at Daniela-Garrido.com, and her Instagram, @DaniGarrido_.