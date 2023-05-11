Watch Now
Finger-Licking Good Mother's Day Celebrations

Posted at 9:26 PM, May 10, 2023
Venna Crownholm, Co-Founder of The Millennial Mamas, joined us on Inside South and share some tasty ways to celebrate Mother's Day.

“What I love is when my husband gives me a full break from dinner and takes care of the meal planning and the cleanup. That's why I absolutely love KFC Nuggets of Appreciation,” says Crownholm. “This is an eight-piece meal. You get to choose either chicken tenders or chicken on the bone, and you get two large sides, four biscuits, plus 12 Chicken nuggets for free.”

The Nuggets of Appreciation Meal is available from May 10th through the 14th.

For more information, visit KFC.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by KFC.

