Finish off National Nutrition Month strong with these tips from Nutritionist Mia Syn

March is National Nutrition Month, and that means taking the time to think about what you’re putting in your body. Nutritionist Mia Syn gave us tips that will enhance your nutrition and wellness.

Mia recommends implementing a personalized nutrition program like ZOE. “The way that it works is you’re sent an at-home test that’s developed by top scientists.” Says Mia. “It helps you determine which foods are best for you and how to combine foods to reach your goals.”

The next step is making sure you eat the right foods. Organic Rice Cake Minis by Lundberg Family are nutritious and perfectly thin with a subtle crunch. Made from organic whole grain brown rice, they come in five delicious flavors that include ginger seaweed, buffalo ranch, and apple pie.

Almond Breeze milk is another healthy alternative. At only 80 calories a cup, it is a healthy substitute for dairy milk in any recipe and is an excellent source of calcium, vitamin D, and vitamin E.

Almonds are also a great healthy snack. They are packed with protein, and they’re delicious.

For more info on how to eat healthy and delicious, visit BlueDiamond.com or JoinZOE.com.

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Lundberg Family Farms and ZOE.