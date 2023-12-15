Finish your Holiday Shopping Strong with These Gifts

Have you started shopping for holiday gifts yet? The clock is ticking but thankfully we brought in Entertaining Expert Paul Zahn to share some great holiday gift ideas!

“We are starting off with a delicious liqueur with some Mozart White Chocolate Liqueur,” says Zahn. “So, this is made from chocolate from Belgium. It is white chocolate, and it has some nice cream to it, some nice vanilla. This is perfect for a peppermint Martini.” For more information, visit abcfws.com

Indulge in the ultimate comfort experience with the Cozy Corner Kit from Burlington, a curated collection designed to keep you snug and warm during chilly days.

“This is my Cozy Corner Kit right here from Burlington,” says Zahn. “So, I love Burlington because they have such great brand names, but at great prices. So, what we have right here is a nice throw blanket, we have a hot cocoa box, we have a candle, we have some hot cocoa mugs.” For more information, visit Burlington.com

For the wine enthusiasts in your life, LoveBlock’s Pinot Noir perfectly layers notes of cherry and sweet berries that play on the palate and dance with hints of savory notes.

“Now we are doing a delicious Pinot Noir with LoveBlock,” says Zahn. “So, this is made in New Zealand by the icon of wines, Kim Crawford, and his wife Erica. This is a sustainably made wine, 100% Pinot Noir grapes, plum, cherry, some berry to it. This is gonna go great with some of those nice holiday stews.” For more information, visit ReserveBar.com

Embark on a journey to France without the travel hassles with Grand Marnier Cuvée Louis-Alexandre, a lavish fusion of citrus fruit flavors.

“So, what this is, is some of the delicious cognac from France, and then it has some orange liqueur in there,” says Zahn. “It is blended together masterfully, perfect to sip on its own. But you can also put this in some eggnog for a delicious drink.” For more information, visit ReserveBar.com

For more information, follow @PaulZahn

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Taylor Made Prods.