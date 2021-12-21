Finish your holiday shopping with these great gifts

If you’re still looking for gifts for under the tree look no further! Lifestyle and fashion expert Sadie Murray has gifts anyone on your list will be happy to unwrap!

For the fashionista in your life check out Missguided. They have so many cozy, cute, and stylish options, some of which are made from recycled materials, making it a guilt-free gift.

For little ones, you can get them Moochies Smart Watches for Kids. This will be your child's first cellphone. It has SOS alerts, video calling, GPS tracking, and more. They can show off their style with the fun bands to keep it in place and be safe while doing so.

Any hostess will love the Pukka Tea Advent Calendar. There are 24 delicious herbal teas, and you can still get it in time with Amazon Prime Delivery.

If you enjoy a good drink, check out the Rabbit Hole Bourbon and Rye. This is one of the biggest whiskey brands, and the Cavehill Bourbon Whiskey is great for sipping.

If you have a dog, check out the options from SurityPRO. The company is science-led and uses CBD to enhance the health of your furry friend. Everything on their website is buy one get one free from now until the end of the year when you use the code "SURITYBOGO."