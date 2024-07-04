Fitness Expert Heather Frey Debunks Myths on Inside South Florida

Fitness Expert, Heather Frey, brought a blend of fun and fitness to the Inside South Florida studio with a game of "Fit or False," where she debunked common fitness myths and shared valuable insights with our hosts.

Whether you're wondering about the benefits of egg yolks, the accuracy of your bathroom scale, or the truth about gluten-free diets, Heather provides clear and insightful answers that can help you make better health choices. Watch the segment to get the facts straight and learn how to optimize your fitness routine!

For more tips and information, she can be followed on Instagram at @heathersmashfit or through her website at smashfit.com.