Fitness guru Heather Frey busts workout myths on ISF

Posted at 4:01 PM, Jul 03, 2023
Get ready to sizzle this summer as Heather Frey, our Fitness Strategist and Founder of SmashFit, returns to tackle your fitness questions, empowering you to look and feel your best this season.

“First, make sure you're being really honest with yourself about your nutrition and the workouts,” says Frey. “The second is metabolism. Some people have faster ones. The bottom line is, to be honest with yourself and don't compare. You'll both reach the goal even if it's not at the exact same time.”

For more information, visit SmashFit.com.

