Fitness Myths Debunked: Expert Heather Frey Shares Weight Loss & Strength Training Tips

When it comes to fitness, weight loss, and building muscle, there’s a lot of conflicting advice out there. Inside South Florida sat down with Heather Frey, fitness expert and founder of SmashFit, to answer some of the most common workout and nutrition questions—and the truth might surprise you!

Should You Lift Heavy or Stick to Light Weights?

The answer depends on your goal.



Want to build muscle, get stronger, and lean out? Go for heavier weights with 10-12 reps—you should struggle on the last two reps because growth comes with struggle.

Go for heavier weights with 10-12 reps—you should struggle on the last two reps because growth comes with struggle. Prefer lighter weights? While it can be a strategy, progressive overload (gradually increasing weight or intensity) is the key to real muscle growth.

While it can be a strategy, progressive overload (gradually increasing weight or intensity) is the key to real muscle growth. Life lesson: Growth comes with struggle—both in the gym and in life!

Can You Lose Weight Without Working Out?

Yes—it’s all about being in a calorie deficit.

Heather explained that weight loss is primarily about nutrition, not exercise. That doesn’t mean eating less food, but rather choosing lower-calorie, nutrient-dense meals over high-calorie processed foods.

For example: A meal of grilled chicken, fruit, and salad has the same calories as a burger and fries, but one fuels your body better. Exercise can help speed up weight loss and shape the body, but diet is everything.

What Is the 80/20 Rule in Fitness?

The 80/20 rule applies to both results and nutrition.

Results:



80% of fitness results come from nutrition—you can’t out-train a bad diet.

20% comes from working out—exercise enhances and accelerates progress.

Nutrition:



80% of the time, eat clean and nutrient-rich foods.

20% of the time, enjoy treats in moderation (think a treat meal, not a treat day!).

This balance makes healthy eating sustainable without feeling deprived!

Final Takeaway: Fitness is About Consistency, Not Perfection

By lifting smart, focusing on nutrition, and allowing flexibility, you can build muscle, lose weight, and create a sustainable healthy lifestyle—without the overwhelm.

