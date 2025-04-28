Fitness Myths Debunked: Heather Frey Clears the Air on ISF

Fitness expert Heather Frey returned to Inside South Florida to play a round of “Fit or False,” busting some of the most common fitness myths — and helping viewers stay on track with their health goals.

First up: Does muscle turn into fat if you stop working out?Heather says that's a big FALSE. Muscle and fat are completely different tissues — muscle simply gets softer and less toned without regular exercise, but it doesn’t turn into fat.

Second myth: Is working out three times a week better than going hardcore once a month?That’s a FIT — or TRUE! Heather emphasized that consistency is key. Regular movement, even in small amounts, is much more effective than occasional intense efforts. Her advice: schedule workouts like appointments, and keep them short and simple if needed. She explains that even a 15-minute workout can make a difference.

Third myth: Does sweating more mean you're detoxing more?That’s FALSE again. Heather explained that sweating is your body's air-conditioning system — it cools you down but doesn’t detox you. True detoxification happens internally, through organs like your liver and kidneys.

Heather wrapped up the segment by encouraging viewers to focus on consistency, stay positive, and forget the quick-fix myths. You can follow Heather for more tips at @heathersmashfit on Instagram or visit smashfit.com.