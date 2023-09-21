Watch Now
Fitness tips to strengthen your back muscles

Posted at 6:30 PM, Sep 21, 2023
SmashFit Founder, Heather Frey, joined Inside South Florida to share how to build one of your biggest support systems.

“The lat pulldown machine targets lats but hits other muscles in your upper back. Next up, seated rows hit the upper and middle back,” says Frey. “Bent over dumbbell rows, one of my favorites, hit the upper, middle and lower back. Roman cheer extensions have the double benefit of working the lower back and glutes. Having a strong and healthy back can help carry you through time.”

For more information, visit Smashfit.com

