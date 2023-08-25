Fitness tips when traveling

SmashFit Founder, Heather Frey, joined Inside South Florida to share a workout routine you can do with a resistance band while away from home.

“I'm going to do a full body workout starting with the shoulders with lateral raises and shoulder presses. Next, we'll move to the lower body to give your arms a rest with straight leg donkey kickbacks and bent leg donkey kickbacks,” says Frey. “To hit the chest, you can do push-ups. Now, you can go back to the arms with bicep curls. Now, go back to the lower body with split leg bulgarian lunges for the quads, glutes and hamstrings. Do this whole series three times and you’ll have a super full body workout.”

For more information, visit Smashfit.com