FIU Football Teams Up with Pitbull: A Perfect 305 Collaboration

FIU Football Coach Mike MacIntyre, known for his viral 305 jersey reveal with a Miami Vice vibe, is taking things to the next level by bringing Mr. 305 himself, Pitbull, to FIU's newly renamed Pitbull Stadium. This exciting collaboration marks a significant milestone for FIU, blending the spirit of Miami with the university’s growing football program.

The idea of teaming up with Pitbull began with FIU reaching out to the global music superstar. Coach MacIntyre, or Coach Mack, explained that while he wasn’t involved in all the details, the partnership came together smoothly, with Pitbull delivering a motivational speech at the announcement event. Pitbull’s message about living life with a chip on his shoulder resonated with FIU’s identity as a newer school striving to make its mark.

Coach Mack emphasized that Pitbull’s connection to Miami, his underdog mentality, and his close ties to FIU made the collaboration a natural fit. Pitbull’s alignment with the university’s spirit and his familiarity with FIU through friends and family make this partnership especially meaningful.

Since Coach Mack joined the FIU staff, the football program has been steadily improving. With Pitbull’s name now associated with the stadium, there’s even more excitement surrounding the team. Coach Mack highlighted the growth in fan engagement and the buzz around the athletic department, crediting the leadership of Athletic Director Scott Carr.

When asked about future upgrades to the stadium, Coach Mack hinted at upcoming changes but remained tight-lipped about the specifics. He assured that the next five to ten years would bring further developments to enhance the stadium experience.

With Pitbull on board, FIU’s game day experience is set to be more electrifying than ever. Coach Mack teased the possibility of a Pitbull anthem or intro, adding that game days at Pitbull Stadium would be more “jazzed up” moving forward.

As Pitbull’s involvement with FIU Football continues to unfold, the team and fans alike can look forward to a season filled with excitement, pride, and Miami flair. Dale!

For more information, visit fiusports.com.