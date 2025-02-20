FIU Students Gain Hands-On Experience at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival

The South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF) isn’t just about the best bites and bubbly—it’s about “Eat, Drink, Educate”, a slogan backed by $40 million raised to support students at FIU’s Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management. This major industry event gives over 1,500 students the opportunity to gain real-world experience, working alongside top professionals in hospitality, tourism, and event management.

FIU professor Yanique Deal highlighted the unique benefits for students participating in SOBEWFF. “Our students are engaged in what’s happening in the hospitality world—current trends, industry issues—and they take that knowledge from the classroom to the beach,” Deal explained. The event provides an all-hands-on-deck experience where students apply their skills in real-time.

Before the big weekend, students at FIU’s Bacardi Center of Excellence prepped by crafting their own non-alcoholic cocktails, experimenting with wine pairings, and perfecting their beverage presentation skills. From understanding wine from cork to glass to mixology techniques, the program ensures that students step onto the festival floor with expertise and confidence.

Friday’s Industry Day is another highlight, where students connect with hospitality leaders, taste their crafted cocktails, and showcase their work to international chefs, winemakers, and event managers. “This festival draws people internationally,” Deal noted. “It allows students some time to learn from them and to hopefully make some real connections that may help them with their careers moving forward.”

Beyond technical skills, SOBEWFF teaches students the importance of team leadership and management. “A lot of us can learn how to make cocktails or create menus,” shared student Isabella Perez, “but being able to lead a team and be a good team player is something I’ve gained from this program.”

So next time you walk through SOBEWFF, know that the students behind the scenes aren’t just helping run the festival—they’re taking the first steps toward shaping the future of the hospitality industry.

For more information visit SOBEWFF.org and Hospitality.FIU.edu.