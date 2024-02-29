FIU Students Lead Green Initiative at South Beach Wine and Food Festival

The Food Network's South Beach Wine and Food Festival (SOBEWFF) has become a renowned Miami Beach event, drawing thousands of attendees from all over the world to indulge in delicious food and drinks. But beyond the culinary delights, there's a behind-the-scenes effort to make the event as clean and green as possible, thanks to an initiative led by Florida International University (FIU).

The 23rd annual SOBEWFF, with over 100 events and 65,000 attendees, not only serves as a celebration of food and drinks but also as a fundraiser for FIU's Hospitality and Tourism Management School. Originating in 1987 at FIU's Biscayne Bay campus, the festival has raised over $37 million for the school.

In recent years, FIU students have taken steps to make an even bigger impact through the creation of the Green Team. This initiative aims to minimize waste by educating guests on composting, recycling, and proper disposal. Last year, the Green Team successfully diverted over 40 tons of waste from landfills.

With over 1,500 FIU students volunteering for the festival, the event takes nearly a year to plan, according to Graduate Assistant Samantha Wagner. "Right after the festival ends, we prep and start for the next year already," she explained. "So it's really awesome to see all the volunteers out here today and throughout the rest of the week."

While SOBEWFF may seem like an exciting party to attendees, for the students involved, it's a dream come true. Through their efforts, they not only contribute to the success of the event but also to a more sustainable future for Miami Beach and beyond.

For more information on the event, visit SOBEWFF.org.