Flavor Meets Simplicity: This One-Pot Lemongrass Chicken Dish Is a Weeknight Winner

If you're looking for a flavorful, low-effort dinner that makes you feel like a kitchen pro, Chef Zev Bennet has a one-pot lemongrass chicken recipe that might be your new favorite. Packed with fresh aromatics, warm spices, and savory umami notes, this dish brings bold Southeast Asian flavors to your table with minimal cleanup. Best of all? It comes together in one pot and serves up to six hungry guests.

Chef Zev Bennet broke it all down step by step. Here’s how to bring it to life:

Ingredients:

Neutral cooking oil

Scallion bottoms (reserve tops for garnish)

Garlic (fresh, chopped)

Fresh ginger (about half the amount you prepped!)

Lemongrass (go all in!)

Boneless chicken thighs (3 large, seasoned with salt + white pepper)

Spice blend (your choice — think coriander, cumin, star anise, or a Thai/Vietnamese mix)

Shaoxing wine

Chicken stock

Tamari (for umami-rich saltiness)

Sesame oil

Jasmine or long-grain rice (2 cups)

Optional toppings: chili crisp, scallions

Instructions:

Cook the Aromatics:

In a heavy pot, heat a bit of oil over medium. Add scallion bottoms and let them pick up a little color. Stir in garlic, ginger, and lemongrass. Don’t worry if it’s fragrant already—it should be!

Add the Spices:

Once the aromatics begin to soften, toss in your spice blend. Toast them briefly until fragrant.

Deglaze with Shaoxing Wine:

Pour in a generous splash of Shaoxing wine. Let it reduce by half to deepen the flavor and pull up any bits stuck to the pot.

Add Chicken:

Nestle the seasoned chicken thighs right on top of your aromatics and spices.

Add Tamari & Sesame Oil:

Drizzle tamari over everything for depth and saltiness. Follow with a light drizzle of sesame oil for richness.

Add Chicken Stock:

Pour in enough chicken stock to cover the chicken—don’t drown it, just enough to braise.

Simmer Low & Slow:

Bring the pot to a strong boil. Then reduce the heat all the way down, cover it, and let it simmer gently.

Cook Rice Separately:

While the chicken simmers, cook your rice. Two cups makes about 6–8 servings.

Serve:

Plate it up with rice, top with chili crisp, scallion tops, and spoon over some of that braising liquid. That’s it!

Serves: 6 (depending on hunger level!)

6 (depending on hunger level!) Total Time: Approx. 45 minutes

Approx. 45 minutes Pro Tip: The flavors deepen overnight, making it an excellent leftover option. Just reheat, top with fresh herbs, and enjoy all over again.

This kind of recipe is perfect for busy weeknights or casual gatherings. It’s flexible, hearty, and deeply flavorful—and the fact that you only have one pot to wash? That’s the chef’s kiss.

Whether you're cooking for your family or trying to impress your dinner guests, this one-pot lemongrass chicken is sure to hit all the right notes.

For more ideas and recipes like these, follow Chef Bennet on Instagram at @ChefZevBennet.