Flavorful loaded rainbow veggie bowl recipe

The Musical Chef, Gabrielle Reyes, joined Inside South Florida to share another tasty vegan recipe called the loaded rainbow veggie bowl.
“I got red, yellow, orange and green roasted bell peppers seasoned with a little bit of fajita seasoning and maple syrup. The lentils are seasoned with steak seasoning, a little bit of red pepper chilies, and poultry seasoning," says Reyes. "Next, let's add everything into our bowl. Last, I want to add in all of our toppings and the dressing. The dressing is made of hummus mixed with a little bit of hot sauce.”
For more information, visit @OneGreatVegan