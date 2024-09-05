Flew the Coop Launches Life-Saving Pet Disaster Alert Program

Inside South Florida recently welcomed Kimberly Bently from Flew the Coop, a nonprofit animal rescue organization, to discuss a new initiative that could be life-saving for pets during disasters.

Flew the Coop is an initiative under the Global Empowerment Mission, a global organization providing disaster relief. While the group is known for its worldwide efforts, Flew the Coop focuses specifically on helping animals. Now, they are launching a new Pet Disaster Alert (PDA) program in Florida to help pet owners prepare for emergencies.

The PDA program is an innovative approach to pet safety, designed to be proactive rather than reactive. Kimberly described it as an “Amber Alert for your pets,” aimed at helping reunite pets with their owners in the wake of a disaster. The program includes several key features:



QR Code Tags: Pets will have tags with QR codes that can be scanned if they are found, providing instant access to the owner's contact information.

Pets will have tags with QR codes that can be scanned if they are found, providing instant access to the owner's contact information. Pet Prep Playbook: A guide for pet owners on how to prepare for disasters.

A guide for pet owners on how to prepare for disasters. Shelter Information: Access to a list of pet-friendly shelters and emergency services in the area.

The program emphasizes the importance of being prepared for disasters before they strike. "Our four-legged friends provide so much support, especially in times of disaster," Kimberly noted. The PDA program ensures that pets are considered in emergency plans, offering peace of mind to pet owners.

To take part in the program, pet owners need to register their pets ahead of time. The registration process is straightforward:



Visit fidoalert.com/pda. Fill out the registration form with your pet's details, including a photo. Receive alerts and information if your pet goes missing or if there’s a disaster.

Kimberly highlighted the significance of the program, sharing that the initiative is close to the hearts of many, including their board member Chris Harding, whose dog is a rescue. The goal is to ensure that pets are not overlooked during emergencies and to provide a safety net for their well-being.

To learn more about the PDA program and other initiatives by Flew the Coop, you can follow them on Instagram at @flewthecoop_, or visit their website globalempowermentmission.org.