Flew the Coop Launches Pet Disaster Alert Program to Protect Pets During Hurricane Season

As hurricane season continues, Inside South Florida highlighted Flew the Coop, a nonprofit initiative under the Global Empowerment Mission, dedicated to safeguarding pets during storms. The organization has introduced the Pet Disaster Alert (PDA) program, which provides crucial resources to help pet owners protect their animals in times of disaster.

The PDA program, in partnership with Fido Alert, functions like an Amber Alert system for pets, allowing owners to register their animals and receive alerts if their pets go missing. Registered pets receive a QR-coded tag that enables finders to quickly contact the owner. Additionally, pet owners are provided with a Pet Prep Playbook and vital shelter information to help them prepare ahead of storms.

Board member Chris Harding, whose own dog is a rescue, helped spearhead the initiative, driven by the belief that proactive pet safety is essential. To register a pet, owners can visit fidoalert.com/pda, upload a picture, and enter essential details, offering peace of mind in case of emergencies.

For more information on the program and to follow step-by-step registration tutorials, pet owners can visit @flewthecoop_ on Instagram or check out globalempowermentmission.org.