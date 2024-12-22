Flexibility and Extra Income: Why Dashing with DoorDash is a Game Changer This Holiday Season

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by DoorDash. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

The holidays are here, and with the added expenses of gifts and celebrations, many are looking for ways to earn extra income. Head of Global Public Affairs Taylor Bennett and Milwaukee Dasher Susie Peters joined Inside South Florida to discuss how dashing with DoorDash can be a game changer for anyone seeking financial flexibility during the holiday season.

Taylor emphasized the unmatched flexibility DoorDash offers, allowing Dashers to work when they want and how they want. "During this holiday season, we're spending more and there’s pressure to buy gifts. It's a great way to have a little bit more financial control and bring in some extra money on your own time," he shared. DoorDash has also introduced new features to enhance the experience, making it easier than ever for Dashers to get started.

Susie, a seasoned Dasher, explained how DoorDash became a safety net when she lost her full-time job. "You're in charge of how much you work, so you're in charge of how much you earn. I've been substitute teaching, and I grab those jobs when they come up, but dashing lets me supplement," she said. For those new to dashing, her advice is simple: "Just get out there and try it! The community is welcoming, and you can always learn from fellow Dashers."

Both Taylor and Susie highlighted how DoorDash allows you to balance earning money with enjoying the holidays. "The most wonderful thing about dashing is that flexibility. I can get up early in the morning, go out and dash for a few hours and if I have something to do in the middle of the day, I can hop back on at night. And so it does give you that really nice balance," Susie explained.

Signing up is quick and easy atdasher.doordash.com. After a background check, most applicants can start dashing within a day. Whether you’re looking for a side hustle or a flexible way to make ends meet, DoorDash provides a convenient solution for the holiday season and beyond.